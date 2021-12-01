Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $241.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $938.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.
In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.