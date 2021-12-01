Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,828. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

