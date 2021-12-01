Zacks: Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.