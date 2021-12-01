Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $7.55 EPS

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $7.78. Nucor posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $22.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $23.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $17.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

