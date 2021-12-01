Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 296,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

