Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 52,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

