Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

