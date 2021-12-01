Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.93 million to $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

