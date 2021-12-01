Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.93. CDW reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.69. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

