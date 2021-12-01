Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.