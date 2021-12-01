Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

