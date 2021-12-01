Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.