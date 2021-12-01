Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $105.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. 439,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,508,349 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

