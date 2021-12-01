Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $443.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.45 million and the highest is $495.60 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $435.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,638. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

