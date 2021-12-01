Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

