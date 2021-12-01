Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Brokerages expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $958.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $956.00 million to $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.19. 12,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,192. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

