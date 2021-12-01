Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

