Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce sales of $20.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.07 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.01 billion to $96.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.65. 165,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day moving average is $206.84. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.