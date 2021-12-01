Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. 47,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.13. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

