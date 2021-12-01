Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.19 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 183.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.