Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.19 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 183.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.