Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Sell

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FHTX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

