Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Hold

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. Lilium has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

