Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

LHDX stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

