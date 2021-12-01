Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $229.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.18. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

