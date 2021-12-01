Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) to Buy

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

INM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

