Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,761 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

