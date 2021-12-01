Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,586 shares of company stock worth $10,318,750 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $82.05 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

