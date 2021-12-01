Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. State Street Corp grew its position in Zepp Health by 76.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 166.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.