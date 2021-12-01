ZeroSwap Achieves Market Cap of $27.33 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $1.88 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

