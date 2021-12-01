ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $209,177.81 and $38.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

