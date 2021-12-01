ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and approximately $3,259.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.