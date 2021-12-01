ZINC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. ZINC has a market capitalization of $48,103.08 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.