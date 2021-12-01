Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum Sells 5,305 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZGNX stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 295,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.