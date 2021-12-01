ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 281,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,883,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $17,491,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610,047 shares of company stock worth $1,493,876,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

