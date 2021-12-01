Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $430.12

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.12 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.54). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 12,943 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.33. The company has a market capitalization of £208.87 million and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

