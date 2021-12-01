Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $430.12

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.12 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.54). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 12,943 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.33. The company has a market capitalization of £208.87 million and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

