Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $20.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.69. 128,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.