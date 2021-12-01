ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $519,447.51 and $9,874.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.20 or 0.00401243 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,361,533,349 coins and its circulating supply is 16,700,980,514 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

