Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 355,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

