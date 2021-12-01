Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

