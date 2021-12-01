Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.25.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,215 shares of company stock worth $3,090,175. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.