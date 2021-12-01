Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.50. Zymergen shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1,048 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

