$0.07 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

OSS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 6,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,069. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock valued at $126,750 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.