-$0.08 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.