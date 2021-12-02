-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

ANIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

