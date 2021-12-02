$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Sterling Check stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

