-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

WEBR opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

