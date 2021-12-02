$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.