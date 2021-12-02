-$0.20 EPS Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

CGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,125. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

