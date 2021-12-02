$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

