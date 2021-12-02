-$0.42 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

ADVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

