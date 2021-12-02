$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,502. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.